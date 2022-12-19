Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas

Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.

A special weather statement was issued for several areas, including Greater Sudbury, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls and Elliot Lake.

“Significant winter storm expected late this week into the Holiday weekend,” the statement said.

“Snow is expected to begin Thursday for areas near Lake Superior before reaching James Bay on Friday. Snow may become heavy at times with very strong northerly winds Friday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible for areas near the northern shores of Lake Superior and downwind of Lake Nipigon.”

A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the system for locations east of Lake Superior, Environment Canada said. But the severity of the storm is still uncertain.

“While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds and specific snowfall amounts remain highly uncertain at this time,” the statement said.

“Consider altering plans through the Holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous. Extensive utility outages are possible. Bitterly cold wind chill values are expected Friday into the weekend.”