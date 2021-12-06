Winter storm, snowfall warnings in effect for several communities across northern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for several communities in the north.



Heavy snowfall and the possibility of freezing rain is set to begin late Sunday afternoon with up to 15-20cm expected for the following communities:

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

North Bay – West Nipissing

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior is the only area with both warnings in effect.



Residents in the communities of Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay will see heavy snowfall into Monday afternoon and are advised to watch for adverse weather conditions.

The Sault Ste. Marie - St. Joseph Island should expect 20 to 30 cm until Monday afternoon with strong winds up to 70km per hour creating conditions for blowing snow and reduced visibility for motorists.



“This winter storm is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes tonight and Monday,” said Environment Canada in the public alert notice.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the City of Thunder bay.