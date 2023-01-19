Winter storm to blanket Ottawa with 10 cm of snow

It won't quite compare to last Friday's big storm, but a significant amount of snow could slow down the commute Thursday night and Friday morning across Ottawa.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 10 cm of snow.

"A Colorado low is expected to bring snow beginning this evening. The snow is expected to fall heavy at times before tapering off to periods of light snow early Friday morning," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

City of Ottawa staff say snow plows will be deployed to clear priority sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network overnight and into Friday.

The forecast calls for 10 cm of snow Thursday night, with another 2 cm of snow on Friday.

Snow at times heavy tonight. Temperature steady near minus 4 C.

Periods of light snow continuing on Friday. High minus 3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday, with a high of minus 2 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries, high 0 C. Periods of snow are expected on Monday.

Ottawa received 26 cm of snow last Thursday and Friday.