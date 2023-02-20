Winter storm to hit parts of Simcoe County this week

A winter storm is in the forecast for parts of Simcoe County this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, noting an approaching Colorado low that will bring a mix of snow and ice pellets for much of southern Ontario starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday.

The weather agency says Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Angus can expect the conditions to create hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain.

Commuters are urged to drive with caution as roads and highways may become "difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice pellets."