Winter storm warning in effect

Special weather statements have turned into winter storm watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a winter storm warning expected Friday into Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, winds could gust upwards of 100 km/h creating widespread blowing snow with wind chill values in the minus 20s.

The weather authority is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions approve saying, “visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 70 per cent chance of drizzle or rain this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Thursday Night: Rain changing to snow before morning. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Friday: Snow and blowing snow. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 90. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

PUBLIC NOTICE:



Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Windsor-Essex.



Please stay off the roads this holiday weekend, if at all possible. If you absolutely must travel, drive slowly and carefully, stay alert, and allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/BYxAGgKVTk