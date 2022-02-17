Winter storm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected.

The forecaster says to prepare for hazardous winter conditions on Thursday.

Freezing rain, at times mixed with ice pellets, is expected Thursday morning and afternoon. Ice accumulation of two to five millimetres possible.

Then the snow is supposed to arrive, at times heavy, Thursday afternoon through evening. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected.

There could be reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Icy and slippery surfaces are also possible.

“A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tonight which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” the statement says. “Precipitation will begin as rain this evening and transition to freezing rain this morning and to snow this afternoon. Ice pellets are also possible.”

Environment Canada adds as the track of the low pressure system remains uncertain, precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

