Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued

Environment Canada has made changes to its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.

A significant winter storm is expected to blanket most of northeastern Ontario with 10 to 50 cm of snow between Thursday and Saturday.

Thursday morning will see light snow before it becomes heavier in the evening.

"Snow is expected today (Thursday) ahead of the main event. Snow, heavy at times, and local blowing snow is forecast to begin tonight. Snow and blowing snow will last into Saturday and taper off Saturday evening," Environment Canada said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve and avoid travel if possible. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone."

WINTER STORM WARNING

Canadian communities along Lake Superior -- from Atikokan west of Thunder Bay to Agawa and Lake Superior Park north of Sault Ste. Marie – as well as those near the Highway 11 and 101 corridors are under a winter storm warning.

Total snowfall in these areas is expected to be between 30 to 50 cm.

"Snow, heavy at times, along with gusty northeasterly winds develops tonight (Thursday) into Friday. Snow may quickly accumulate and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times, especially with any blowing snow. Significant travel delays and road closures are likely," Environment Canada said.

WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORIES

The winter storm watches that were in effect from the Sault Ste. Marie area to Greater Sudbury for most of the morning have ended and Environment Canada has issed winter weather travel advisories instead.

It has also updated the estimate of snowfall expected along the Highway 17 corridor north of Lake Huron over the three days to be between 10 to 15 cm.

"Light snow or rain is expected today (Thursday) ahead of the main event. Snow is forecast to begin tonight and last into Friday evening before tapering off," the new weather alert said around 10:20 a.m.

"Snow may quickly accumulate and visibility may be reduced at times. Northern portions of the region are more likely to see snowfall totals in the 10 to 15 cm range. Southern portions of the region may receive more wet snow and rain mixing in, reducing snowfall accumulations."

While communities east of Sudbury to Mattawa will get snow from the storm, there are no Environment Canada weather alerts as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to track the storm and provide updates.