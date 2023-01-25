Winter storm warning: snowfall intensifies in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says most areas could see upwards of 15 cm of accumulation of snow with reduced visibility on the roads.

While the snowy weather is hazardous for drivers, many pets and kids appeared to be enjoying the winter weather.

PHOTO GALLERY: Snow in Windsor-Essex

It’s a snow day for many students. No school buses are running in Windsor-Essex, but schools are open. According to the Bus Planner website, Area A - City of Windsor - all board provided transportation is cancelled for the day and Area B - County of Essex - all board provided transportation is cancelled for the day.

The system impacting this region is reportedly a Texas low that will bring heavy snow to the area beginning Wednesday morning.

The snowfall intensified by afternoon. Heavy snow is expected to taper off to flurries overnight with a couple of additional centimetres will be possible on Thursday.At 3 p.m. Wednesday, police reported multiple accidents in the area of Howard Ave at Division Rd. No injuries were reported at the time.

Police are on the scene of multiple accidents in the area of Howard Ave at Division Rd. Northbound traffic is closed. No injuries are reported at this time. Please use alternate routes around the area.



��REMINDER please drive with caution in icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/fWhdE9FUic

The weather authority is also warning to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions adding, there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Wednesday: Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near zero.

Wednesday Night: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming west 20 late this evening. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperature steady near zero.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.