Winter storm warnings issued for all of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snowfall and possible freezing rain in all regions of Vancouver Island Wednesday.

In North Vancouver Island, up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Strong winds and accompanying wind-chill is also a risk in the area, warns Environment Canada.

By Thursday morning, the snow is expected to change into rain, which could bring ice and slip risks to roads and sidewalks.

SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN

In the East and Inland regions of Vancouver Island, and in Victoria and the Malahat Highway, between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is reminding drivers that roads and walkways may become slippery, and that drivers should take things slow, especially if snow reduces visibility.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," reads Environment Canada's warning posted Wednesday morning.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Wednesday's snow is expected to transition into rain Thursday, which brings the risk of freezing rain for Inland and East Vancouver Island, as well as the Malahat Highway.

Lastly, in West Vancouver Island, about 10 centimetres of rain is expected Wednesday, with possible higher amounts in inland and elevated areas of the region.

Along the west coast of the island, snow is expected to transition to rain around midnight, with a possibility of freezing rain.

The latest updates on the weather alerts can be found on the Environment Canada website.