Winter storm warnings issued for northern Cape Breton, hazardous conditions expected

Nova Scotia’s first significant snowfall of the season is expected to take place in the Cape Breton Highlands early Monday.

Winter storm warnings were issued just after 4 p.m. Sunday for Victoria County and Inverness County (Mabou and north), with an estimated 35 centimetres on the way in some places.

For the Cape Breton Highlands, wind gusts near 90 km/h are expected beginning Sunday evening through until around noon Monday, which is expected to reduce visibility in blowing snow.

According to Environment Canada’s website, conditions are expected to be “hazardous” and those in the area are encouraged to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Environment Canada says above freezing temperatures near sea level will help prevent severe winter conditions. In areas near the freezing mark, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, taking place over a period of 12 to 18 hours.

The weather service noted that winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur simultaneously.