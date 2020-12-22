A major blizzard is working across the province today, with some areas expecting as much as 25 cm before it’s all said and done.

In Saskatoon, we are gearing up for about 5 cm of snow along the northern edge of the system.

Strong winds are trailing as cold Arctic air gets set to move in behind the flurries.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Snow Showers / Wind

· High: -7

· Evening: -12

· 9pm: -15

· Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

· Morning Low: -20

· Afternoon High: -16

· Thursday –Partly Cloudy

· Morning Low: -20

· Afternoon High: -3