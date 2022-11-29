Winter storm watch along Hwy. 11 to James Bay Coast, strong winds along Great Lakes

Environment Canada issued winter storm watches from the Geraldton area to Attawapiskat as an intense band of snow and strong wind gusts pass through the area.

"Snow will intensify (Tuesday) evening from Geraldton to Nakina and overnight for Ogoki Post to Fort Albany and Attawapiskat. Snow will gradually taper from west to east on Wednesday, though gusty northwesterly winds will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibility Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening," Environment Canada said.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected by Wednesday evening.

Northwesterly wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, which will create blowing snow, reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

"If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone," Environment Canada said.

"Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

Areas affected include:

Attawapiskat

Beardmore - Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Fort Albany

Fort Hope - Lansdowne House - Ogoki

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Geraldton - Longlac - Caramat

Nakina - Aroland - Pagwa

Webequie

STRONG WIND GUSTS

The strong wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h near the eastern shores of Lake Superior and the north shores of Lake Huron on Wednesday, Environment Canada said.

"Westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of strong cold front," the special weather statement said Tuesday morning.

"Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages may occur."

These are the northeastern Ontario areas affected: