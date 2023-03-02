Winter storm watch in effect for London and area

A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Huron-Perth and Grey County.

In addition, a winter storm warning has been issued for Huron-Perth and Oxford counties.

A closed low in Arizona will move into Texas Thursday night, and a strong Texas low will form. The low will draw moisture northward and this will generate heavy snow across southern Ontario as the low moves into the Ohio Valley on Friday.

Snowfall amounts will vary significantly in the region — there is the potential for 10 to 20 cm of heavy wet snow and strong winds out of the east with gusts reaching 60 km/h. In addition, rapidly falling snow may cause "hazardous" travel conditions.

There is also a special weather statement for Elgin, Simcoe and Haldimand counties.

Snowfall amounts will likely be less along the shoreline of Lake Erie, as temperatures will remain above zero during the start of the snowfall. This will limit accumulations as the snow mixes with rain.

The main snow will move through late Friday, and by Saturday morning the snow will be east of the region.

High pressure fills in for the weekend and we are back to a mix of sun and cloud with the chance of light flurries Saturday into Sunday.

The weather authority said rapidly accumulating snow will create hazardous driving conditions.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 4

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Snow mixed with rain beginning in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday: Clearing. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.