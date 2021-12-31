Winter storm watch in place for B.C.'s Lower Mainland with snow, freezing rain, strong winds expected

A winter storm watch is in place for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as snow, freezing rain and strong winds are expected over the weekend.

Environment Canada issued the latest weather alert early Friday morning, calling the incoming storm "significant," with " a mix of wintery conditions" expected.

"A winter storm will reach the south coast on Saturday bringing a mix of snow, rain, and wind into Sunday," Environment Canada's alert said, adding that up to 10 centimetres of snow followed by up to 40 millimetres of rain is possible.

"Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon or evening. Overnight, temperatures will begin to rise as warm air advances from the Pacific."

Once that warmer air comes Sunday morning, snow is expected to turn to rain in Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley. Eastern areas of the Fraser Valley, near Hope, will likely still see "significant snowfall" Sunday, the federal forecaster predicted.

"The exact precipitation amounts and timing of the changeover to rain still remains uncertain at this point," the storm watch said.

"Additionally, there is a risk of freezing rain as warm air overrides the cold air lurking near the surface overnight Saturday into Sunday."

Strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected early Sunday. Near the Strait of Georgia, those gusts might get up to 90 km/h.

And a warning was also issued for drivers in the weather statement.

"Road conditions may quickly deteriorate as snow transitions to rain," Environment Canada's alert said. "Freezing rain may also make surfaces icy and slippery. Snowmelt from the anticipated warming and additional rainfall may cause water pooling on roads and local flooding."

The latest weather alert comes after the Lower Mainland was under an Arctic outflow warning for several days that brought record-breaking low temperatures to the region. Following that extreme cold snap, as much as 10 centimetres of snow accumulated.

Elsewhere in B.C., extreme cold, snowfall and Arctic outflow warnings were in place Friday morning. In some parts of northern B.C., it could get as cold as -35 C, with wind chill making it feel like -40 C.