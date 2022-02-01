Winter storm watch issued for Windsor-Essex with up to 30 cm of snow possible
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with a possible snowfall amount of up to 30 centimetres.
The forecaster says a winter storm is possible for Wednesday through Friday. Snow could be heavy at times. Total snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 cm is expected by Friday.
Winds gusting 50 to 70 km/h. Reduced visibilities due to heavy snow and local blowing snow.
It’s expected to be sunny on Tuesday, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. South wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning and a high of 3C. Rain showers Tuesday night will transition to snow by Wednesday afternoon.
Snow is expected to taper by Friday.
Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
