Winter storms cost Regina $7.7M, city runs operation deficit in 2022

The City of Regina is announcing an operating deficit of nearly $1.6M for 2022 in large part due to a rise in winter road maintenance costs.

According to city administration, the severity of winter storms last year cost Regina $7.7 million.

They were forced to cover the extra costs by withdrawing $1.8 million from the winter road maintenance reserve.

The city said the fund now has a balance of $0.

Under provincial legislation, municipalities are not allowed to operate with budget deficits. The city plans to cover the costs by taking the cash from the general reserve fund.

After taking out the cash, the city’s reserves have a balance of $23.2 million. The minimum limit of the reserve is $23 million.

In addition to the snow removal deficit, the city announced the 2022 utility operations saw a $700k surplus. The surplus was added to the utility fund reserve.

