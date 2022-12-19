Winter storms, power outages during holiday season becoming more likely: BC Hydro

BC Hydro is ramping up resources as new data shows winter storms are becoming a mainstay of the holiday season.

The average number of customers affected by a winter holiday storm has grown exponentially in recent years, according to information released by BC Hydro Monday.

“From 2012 to 2016, the average number of customers affected by a holiday storm was over 45,000,” according to the report “Storms actually: How BC Hydro is preparing for increasing holiday storms.

“But in the past five years from 2017 to 2022 the average number of customers affected rose to over 300,000.”

The report goes on to explain that extreme weather caused by climate change is having a year-round effect in British Columbia.

“However, the holiday season can be especially challenging as colder weather often brings snow, ice and high winds that can lead to more power outages,” BC Hydro said. Adverse weather is the cause of nearly half of all power outages in the province, according to the hydropower authority.

The report found nearly 90 per cent of people in this province have experienced at least one winter holiday power outage, 20 per cent of whom said it changed their winter plans.

To respond quickly to any outages and mitigate disruptions, the utility says it’s increasing the number of staff and line crews on standby over the winter holidays, as well as making sure spare materials are fully stocked.

Year round, BC Hydro also plans to step up vegetation management in order to identify problem areas and remove vegetation “that has grown too close to pow/er lines or electrical equipment.”

British Columbians are also being asked to do their part to prepare for potential outages by organizing an emergency kit with 72-hours worth of supplies for each member of a household.