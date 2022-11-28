Winter tires fly off car on Highway 7

Police in eastern Ontario are reminding people to make sure their winter tires are retorqued, after at least one wheel flew off a car on the highway.

Police say they investigated a collision on Highway 7 that was caused by a failure to retorque winter tires.

"When wheels separate from vehicles, it can be deadly," OPP said on Twitter.

Police are reminding people to retorque their wheels about 100 kilometres after a tire change.

Many garages and dealers perform the service for free.

Retorquing the wheels ensures the lug nuts that help keep a wheel securely attached have the correct amount of torque applied, preventing them from flying off.

There is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.

Winter tire changeover season is here. #OPPTIME investigated a collision on #HWY7 caused by a failure to retorque winter tires. When wheels separate from vehicles, it can be deadly. Remember to retorque your wheels after approx 100kms. ^js #ottnews pic.twitter.com/PimqQd1hly