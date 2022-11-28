Winter tires fly off car on Highway 7
Police in eastern Ontario are reminding people to make sure their winter tires are retorqued, after at least one wheel flew off a car on the highway.
Police say they investigated a collision on Highway 7 that was caused by a failure to retorque winter tires.
"When wheels separate from vehicles, it can be deadly," OPP said on Twitter.
Police are reminding people to retorque their wheels about 100 kilometres after a tire change.
Many garages and dealers perform the service for free.
Retorquing the wheels ensures the lug nuts that help keep a wheel securely attached have the correct amount of torque applied, preventing them from flying off.
There is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.
