Winter trails open for the season in Gatineau Park

The winter season is officially underway for outdoor enthusiasts in Gatineau Park.

The National Capital Commission says thanks to the recent snowfalls, trails are now open for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and snow-biking.

"Park users are asked to obey the signage posted in the parking lots and at trail entrance points," said the NCC.

My kind of Boxing Day rush ripping down King @NCC_GatPark #skateski #winter #outside pic.twitter.com/p7CGqFMoLR

Trail access fees are now in effect, so you're asked to wear your pass in plain view while in Gatineau Park.

The cost of a daily pass for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snow biking is $20 for adults and $15 for youth aged 13 to 17 and seniors over the age of 60. Daily passes and season passes are available on the NCC website.

The NCC offers 37.7 km of ski trails, 80 km of snowshoeing trails, 47.5 km of snow biking trails and over 10 km of hiking trails for recreational activity.

For ski trail conditions, visit the NCC's website.

Our winter season officially launches TODAY!



�� This means winter passes are now in effect

✅ Use only the right trail for your activity



Thanks to everyone who wished for more snow this year. ❄



Find trail conditions here: https://t.co/1h1SGAeXTk pic.twitter.com/EyinJLgxnX