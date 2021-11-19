Winter travel advisories blanket parts of Central Ontario

Snow squall warnings were lifted in areas across Central Ontario, but some winter travel advisories remain in effect.

Grey Bruce is under a winter travel advisory for Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Squalls are expected to move through South Bruce County by mid-morning. Five centimetres of snow are expected as we start the weekend.

Simcoe County and Dufferin Innisfil was under a winter weather travel advisory early Friday morning, but was soon lifted shortly after 9 a.m.