Winter travel advisories blanket parts of Central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Snow squall warnings were lifted in areas across Central Ontario, but some winter travel advisories remain in effect.
Grey Bruce is under a winter travel advisory for Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.
Squalls are expected to move through South Bruce County by mid-morning. Five centimetres of snow are expected as we start the weekend.
Simcoe County and Dufferin Innisfil was under a winter weather travel advisory early Friday morning, but was soon lifted shortly after 9 a.m.
-
'The Grove' at the Western Fair District is growingAfter two years, The Grove at the Western Fair District is expanding its agri-hub with more food-based businesses coming onboard.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.
-
Baby abduction update: Sketches show suspects in Surrey vehicle theftPolice have released sketches showing what they believe the suspects in a child abduction in Surrey, B.C., may look like.
-
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assaultDavid Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 as police investigated reports of sexual violence against women during tattoo appointments in Victoria.