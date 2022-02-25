Winter travel advisories sweep through Simcoe County, Grey Bruce

Leave yourself some extra time if you're heading out on the roads Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of Simcoe County, Dufferin County and Grey Bruce.

The weather agency says blowing snow will likely impact visibility during the morning commute. OPP tweeted advising motorists to drive with caution.

""Please stay alert and drive with caution in winter weather conditions," OPP tweeted. "Clear your vehicle of ice and snow, increase following distance and turn on your headlights to be seen."

Simcoe County LINX Transit said that all routes would be experiencing 15-minute delays due to the weather conditions.

It is estimated that five centimetres of snow is expected to fall Friday morning before tapering off by the afternoon.

