Winter travel advisory for southern and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Winter weather advisories blanket much of southern and southeastern Ontario on Sunday — stretching from Windsor-Essex, through London-Middlesex, Waterloo-Wellington and up to the Cornwall area.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory with snow that will move east to west.
Total snowfall is expected to be anywhere from five to 10cm
According to the weather statement, motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly or consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Road and traveller information is available through the Ministry of Transportation.
