Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.

Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.

Affected communities include areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Espanola, Manitoulin Island, Blind River, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Elliot Lake, Chapleau, Gogama and Foleyet.

Snow is expected with local accumulations ranging from 5 to 15 cm, leading to reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Snow is expected to begin tonight and continue into Tuesday morning.

“An Alberta Clipper will produce snow which may be heavy at times,” Environment Canada said.

“Snow is expected beginning tonight and will taper off late tomorrow morning or early afternoon.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.