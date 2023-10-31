Winter travel advisory in effect with white-outs forecast for these areas
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect across parts of central Ontario.
Environment Canada says hazards include lake-effect snow, expected to be heavy at times.
Local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are forecast, as is reduced visibility in heavy snow.
The snow will arrive late this morning and continue into the night.
The national weather agency said this will be the first accumulating lake-effect snow event of the season for many areas.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The stretch of Highway 400 between Britt Station and Port Severn will be affected, as will areas near Georgian Bay.
Affected areas include:
- Parry Sound and Muskoka
- Huntsville and Baysville
- Bracebridge and Gravenhurst
- Port Carling and Port Severn
- Rosseau and Killbear Park
Environment Canada cautions motorists to be wary of snow squalls and loss of visibility in the northern regions.
-
Meet the B.C. scientist trying to solve the mystery of mind-controlling parasitic wormsA researcher at the University of British Columbia is working to figure out exactly how a type of parasite causes its insect hosts to enter bodies of water, where they usually drown.
-
Former care aide admits to scamming vulnerable seniorsA former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
B.C. Hells Angel fighting extradition on N.Y. stock fraud chargesA British Columbia member of the Hells Angels is fighting his extradition to the United States to answer to charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.