Winter travel advisory issued for London region
Environment Canada has ended a snow squall watch for the London area, but extended its weather advisory for parts of midwestern Ontario further south.
The winter weather travel advisory is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
Flurries off Lake Huron could be heavy at times with the potential for heavy bursts of snow to bring two to four centimetres in an hour or two.
Drivers are advised to be ready to adjust to changing road conditions.
Meanwhile the snow squall watch that was in effect for Huron-Perth has been updgraded to a warning.
Officials say squalls off Lake Huron are expected to continue through Monday afternoon.
Snowfall amounts of 15 cm with periods of heavy snow possible as well as bursts of zero visibility.
The squalls are expected to weaken into flurries by Monday evening.
We saw our first snow fall yesterday, and there is more snow on the way #LdnOnt. Take care driving this morning. Slow down, stay alert and give yourself room to stop. The roads may be icy. #BeWinterReady #Drivesafely pic.twitter.com/ZAuX18GmB6— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) November 15, 2021
