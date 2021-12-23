Winter travel advisory issued for Waterloo-Wellington during evening commute

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo-Wellington for Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency says "a swath of snow" is expected to move into the area in the late afternoon, continuing into the evening.

According to the advisory, two to six centimetres of snow could accumulate over the course of Thursday night.

"Snowfall rates are expected to be at their highest this evening and may cause impacts to the evening commute," the advisory said.

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads and drive for conditions.