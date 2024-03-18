Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
CTVNews.ca Barrie Journalist
Kim Phillips
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey County, with up to 15 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local weather alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Environment Canada says heavy flurries will start up in the morning and continue through the day and into the evening, with the potential to reduce visibility on the roads.
"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the national weather agency stated on its website.
Five to 10 centimetres is expected to cover parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, while up to 15 centimetres could blanket Owen Sound and The Town of the Blue Mountains.
Motorists are urged to be cautious when driving in affected areas.
-
Orleans man wants apology from officer after violent arrest which Ottawa police admit was case of mistaken identityAn Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by Ottawa police officer last month.
-
Apprenticeship program receives $1 million for additional 150 training seatsThe Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trades Certification Commission (SATCC) has received $1 million from the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Bill aiming to enshrine Canada-wide child-care system becomes lawA government bill meant to enshrine in law the Liberals' commitment to the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system — and the long-term funding needed to maintain it — received royal assent on Tuesday night.
-
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in monthsAnother official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
-
Google funding to help Edmonton-based AI centre develop autonomous modular water treatment plantAn Edmonton-based artificial intelligence group is one of three Canadian AI entities receiving new research grants from Google Canada.
-
Edmonton to remove residential parking zones, charge fee for residential parking permitsThe city is removing a number of resident-only parking zones in Edmonton and bringing in a fee for residents in other zones who want to retain their parking permits.
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documentsA former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Volt hockey program seeks donations to help kids take part in sportsA local charity that offers a free accessible alternative to hockey for children across Alberta is looking for help.
-
Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man chargedA Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.