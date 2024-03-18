Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast

A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey County, with up to 15 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.

Environment Canada says heavy flurries will start up in the morning and continue through the day and into the evening, with the potential to reduce visibility on the roads.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the national weather agency stated on its website.

Five to 10 centimetres is expected to cover parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, while up to 15 centimetres could blanket Owen Sound and The Town of the Blue Mountains.

Motorists are urged to be cautious when driving in affected areas.