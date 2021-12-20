Winter travel advisory north of the Sault

Snow and strong winds in communities along the eastern shore of Lake Superior will make for hazardous driving conditions Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for the following areas:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Monteal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

An accumulation of snow between seven and 14 centimetres is expected along with wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

"Heavy snow along with gusty winds will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions. Conditions are expected to improve by noon with the passage of a cold front," Canada's weather service said in the advisory.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

The Ministry of Transportation has reopened Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie after closing it for several hours due to weather.