Winter travel advisory, snow squall warning ends for Waterloo-Wellington
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A winter travel advisory has ended for Waterloo Region and southern Wellington County.
Environment Canada issued the warning for the Mount Forest and Arthur area early Friday morning. They say five to 10 cm of snow is expected and reduced visibility is anticipated.
The warning ended around 11 a.m.
The agency advises motorists in Waterloo Region and the Guelph-Erin area adjust travel plans accordingly.
The lake effect snow squalls may continue into the afternoon around Stratford and Goderich.
