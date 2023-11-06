Winter travel season extended as Air Transat kicks off flights to sunny destinations out of London, Ont.

If November’s cool, dreary and rainy weather has you dreaming of turquoise-blue water and white sand beaches, then you might just be in luck.

On Monday, London International Airport announced the first winter flights out of YXU, bound for Cancun, Mexico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with the first flight of the season departing on Saturday.

“The London International Airport and Air Transat continue to build on our strong partnership, and we are thrilled to see Air Transat extend their winter season, doubling seat capacity in London for the first time,” said Scott McFadzean president and CEO of London’s airport.

The London to Cancun route kicked off on Nov. 4 and will operate non-stop weekly on Saturdays. From Dec. 21, 2023 to April 27, 2024, service will ramp up twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.

For those looking to jet set from London to Punta Cana, the route officially got underway on Nov. 5 and will operate non-stop weekly on Sundays. Beginning on Dec. 22, 2023 and operating until April 28, service will double with weekly departures on Sundays and Fridays.

"These highly sought-after sun destinations have always been popular among travelers from London, and we are thrilled to extend our winter season to meet the growing demand. With convenient access to these beautiful beach destinations, our Ontario customers can enjoy a memorable vacation filled with stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture, and unforgettable experiences,” said Michèle Barre, Air Transat's chief revenue officer.