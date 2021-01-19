Environment Canada has issued weather advisories as a low-pressure system moves into some areas of northeastern Ontario bringing heavy snow.

Early Tuesday morning, officials issued a winter weather travel advisory for the following communities near the Lake Huron and Lake Superior:

Batchawana Bay

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Killbear Park

Montreal River Harbour

Parry Sound

Port Carling

Port Severn

Rosseau

Sault Ste. Marie

St. Joseph Island

Searchmont

"Snow and local blowing snow Tuesday morning may affect road conditions and visibilities making travel difficult," Canada's weather service said. "Heavy snow associated with a low-pressure system will move through the area early (Tuesday) morning, This snow will quickly be followed by the development of lake effect snow. Local snowfall accumulations near 10 cm are likely before the heaviest band of lake effect snow pushes south of the area early this afternoon."

In the Georgian Bay area, cold westerly and northwesterly winds will create lake effect snow squalls that could continue until midnight.

"These snow squall bands will continuously shift over the region which will limit the snowfall amount over a given location. A total snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 cm is expected by Wednesday morning. Locally higher snowfall amounts are also possible," Environment Canada said.