Winter warning: what you need to know about the snowstorm in Windsor-Essex

A heavy snowfall warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hazardous snowy conditions are expected over the next two days.

The warning is also in effect for Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Brant counties and stretches east to Niagara including the City of Hamilton.

Widespread winter weather is affecting all of southern Ontario, with snowfall warnings, and a weather advisory for the Greater Toronto Area.

Snowfall amounts will climb between 15 and 25 cm. Blowing snow will also be a factor Wednesday evening with winds gusting out of the north.

When and how long?

More snow is on the way Wednesday night and early Thursday. Expect another five to ten cm across Essex County, and Chatham-Kent.

The temperatures will drop tonight and snow-covered roads will turn icy across the region.

Wind chills will dip into the minus teens.

The main area of snow will ease southward, dropping stateside Thursday morning, but a second upper wave will bring the potential for light snowfall near Lake Erie Thursday afternoon.

There is the potential for another 2cm in the city Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada and local authorities are telling the public to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

School buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex, but some buses are still running in Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex crews have been preparing for the significant snowfall, but are also asking residents to do their part.

Skies will clear Friday as high pressure builds and southern Ontario will get a break from the snow, but the icy cold persists.

Temperatures will be below normal right through the weekend.