Winter weather advisory lifted for London region
All local winter weather travel advisories have been lifted as of late Wednesday afternoon, including for London-Middlesex.
According to Environment Canada, the advisory was in effect for several hours during Wednesday afternoon, but was later lifted by the weather authority. At the time, London-Middlesex, Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth and Oxford counties were under the advisory.
A sharp cold front moved through southern Ontario on Wednesday bringing a burst of heavy wet snow and strong winds, with many counties across the province remaining under weather warnings.
There is risk of reduced visibility in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow, making roads slippery.
Here’s a look at the latest forecast
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 9.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.
Friday: Periods of rain. High 11.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 9.
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 6.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 10.
