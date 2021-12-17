iHeartRadio

Winter weather advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Environment Canada is warning residents in Waterloo-Wellington of potential heavy snowfall starting this weekend.

The national weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for Saturday, with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, advisories are in place for Waterloo-Wellington, as well as regions bordering Lake Ontario.

Impacted areas include:

  • Waterloo
  • Kitchener
  • Cambridge
  • Southern Wellington County
  • Guelph
  • Erin

Environment Canada warns that untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists should exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

