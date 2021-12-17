Winter weather advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Environment Canada is warning residents in Waterloo-Wellington of potential heavy snowfall starting this weekend.

The national weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for Saturday, with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, advisories are in place for Waterloo-Wellington, as well as regions bordering Lake Ontario.

Impacted areas include:

Waterloo

Kitchener

Cambridge

Southern Wellington County

Guelph

Erin

Environment Canada warns that untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists should exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.