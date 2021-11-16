Winter weather advisory ended for Barrie area
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Environment Canada has ended a weather advisory issued Tuesday morning as heavy flurries moved through parts of the region.
The weather agency forecast up to 10 centimetres of the white stuff in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake.
The advisory noted snowfall amounts near the shoreline of Georgian Bay would be less with flurries mixed with rain showers.
CTV Barrie's weather specialist said the weather would turn by Tuesday afternoon, with fair skies and a high of 3C.
"Minus one and clearing tonight. Rain and 14C Wednesday, and rain and snow mix and high of 4C Thursday," KC Colby said.
