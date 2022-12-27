Winter weather advisory issued for several northeastern Ont. communities

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for several northeastern Ontario communities as more snow heads our way.

Areas affected include Greater Sudbury, Blind River, Espanola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Elliot Lake, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

“Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening and overnight,” the advisory said.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 15 cm by Wednesday morning. Visibility will be reduced due to heavy snow this evening and overnight.

“Snow at times heavy is expected to move into the region late this afternoon or early this evening,” the advisory said.

“Visibility may be significantly reduced at times due to heavy snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible. The snow is expected to move out of the region Wednesday morning.”

HAZARDOUS DRIVING

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, Environment Canada said. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the advisory said.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

For current road conditions and other traveller information, click here.