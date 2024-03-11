iHeartRadio

Winter weather advisory issued for Simcoe County


Despite springing forward early Sunday morning, much of the Simcoe County region is under a winter weather travel advisory.

According to Environment Canada, it applies to the following areas:

  • Barrie
  • Blue Mountains
  • Collingwood
  • Dufferin
  • Hillsdale
  • Innisfil
  • Midland
  • Orillia
  • Owen Sound
  • Shelburne

Environment Canada says there could be snow accumulations between five and ten centimetres and winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, which would cause hazardous driving conditions.

The national weather agency expects the advisory to last until Sunday afternoon. 

