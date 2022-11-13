Winter weather alert in effect for Waterloo region, 5cm of snow expected to fall

Environment Canada issued a winter weather advisory on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo, warning of the “first heavy flurries and snow squalls of the season.”

The weather agency issued the alert just before noon.

According to Environment Canada, local snowfall totalling 5 centimetres is possible, with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour resulting in reduced visibility at times.

“Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls have developed off of Lake Huron and are expected to continue into this afternoon,” the alert said. “Conditions are expected to improve late this afternoon when the heavy flurries and snow squalls move out of the region.”

Motorists are advised to exercise caution as some roads and highways may become snow-covered and slippery.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the alert said.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common, the weather agency said.