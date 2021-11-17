iHeartRadio

Winter weather and poor road conditions prompt school closures in Manitoba

The provincial government sent parents a letter on Wednesday saying students and staff "must be prepared for unannounced early dismissals."

Manitoba continues to experience heavy snow and winter weather, prompting school closures in the province on Wednesday.

The following schools are closed for Nov. 17, 2021:

- Division scolaire franco manitobaine : École Jours-de-Plaine, École Saint-Lazare and École Aurèle-Lemoine are closed due to poor road conditions.

- Prairie Rose School Division : The St. Laurent School is closed. Students should stay home and staff should work from home.

