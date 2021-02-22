Due to some wintry weather in southwestern Ontario school buses in counties surrounding London, Ont. have been cancelled, but buses are running in the city.

Environment Canada issued a travel advisory for Monday morning as snow moved into the area with a slight warm up of temperatures.

Residents are starting their week with shovels once again as a result, and many students will be having a snow day.

My Big Yellow Bus announced that buses are cancelled for Elgin, Oxford, and Middlesex Counties, however buses are running in London.

School buses are also being cancelled in Huron-Perth.

However, a little west of the area all buses are running for Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent.