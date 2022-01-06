Winter weather cancels mail deliveries in Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island

Canada Post has suspended deliveries across much of B.C.'s South Coast as another winter storm pummels the region.

The Crown corporation said in a statement Thursday that it has issued a "red delivery service alert" for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them," Canada Post's statement reads.

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority."

The suspension of mail deliveries is just one of numerous effects brought by the latest blast of winter weather to hit the region.

Overnight snow accumulations of more than 10 centimetres were seen across the Lower Mainland, with significantly higher totals expected by the end of the day Thursday in the eastern Fraser Valley and the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

Meanwhile, in coastal and low-lying areas such as the City of Vancouver, the snow transitioned to rain, with freezing rain expected in some parts of the region.

The precipitation, coupled with high winds, forced the closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge and snarled traffic on highways around the Lower Mainland.

School districts and universities across Metro Vancouver cancelled classes, and TransLink warned of delays and detours on the region's transit system.

Canada Post said customers who have questions about mail delivery can call 866-607-6301.

"We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes," the Crown corporation said.