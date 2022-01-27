Winter weather causing road closures, school cancellations in Manitoba

Winter weather and poor driving conditions have caused road closures and schools cancellations in Manitoba.

As of Thursday at 5:40 a.m., Highway 1 from Brandon to the Saskatchewan border is closed because of poor, icy winter driving conditions.

The Brandon School Division announced that buses won’t be running outside the city of Brandon on Thursday, but buses will be running within the city. It noted that Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed. Attendance at schools is the discretion of the parents where travel is required.

In the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine, École La Source à Shilo is closed.

All schools in the Rolling River School Division are closed.