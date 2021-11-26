Winter weather continues through the region

More winter weather has arrived in the region and with that comes watches and warnings.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the entire region ranging from Sarnia Lambton, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex and Grey Bruce.

Elgin, Oxford and Brant counties are under a winter weather travel advisory, warning of local heavy lake-effect flurries that could impact travel into Friday night and Saturday.

OPP have also been reporting poor road conditions, especially in the West Region where 50 collisions were reported before 6 a.m.

More flurries are expected Friday evening with local squalls and blowing snow that could accumulate up to four centimetres.

Our Provincial Communications Centre reports nearly 50 collisions in West Region since 6 a.m., with our members responding to 16 current minor collisions. A slower trip is a safer trip. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^dr pic.twitter.com/rVWguDeD3n