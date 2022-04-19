More snow in the forecast for Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
The winter travel advisory in Simcoe County has been lifted, but the snow could continue to fall in the region on Tuesday.
According to Environment Canada, there is a chance that flurries will move through Simcoe Muskoka during the day, accumulating to around two centimetres.
Temperatures are expected to rise to 3C but fall below zero overnight with a windchill of -9C.
On Wednesday, the weather agency says the region will see a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures hovering around 9C.
Based on Environment Canada's weekly forecast in Barrie, daytime temperatures will be in the double digits for the remainder of the week, with it rising to the low twenties on Sunday.
