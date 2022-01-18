Winter weather leading to highway closures

The winter weather that hit Winnipeg and Manitoba is leading to some highways being shut down.

As of Monday evening, the province said Highway 75 has been closed from Winnipeg all the way down to the U.S. Border.

This closure is being attributed to poor winter driving conditions.

Highway 1 eastbound from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border and Highway 17 in Ontario were closed for a period of time due to the weather but have since been reopened.

For all details on road conditions people can visit the government's website.