Winter weather, poor road conditions force school closures in Manitoba
A number of schools around Manitoba are closed on Friday due to the harsh winter weather and poor driving conditions.
The following schools are closed for Jan. 21, 2022:
- Evergreen School Division – Schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Lord Selkirk School Division – Schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to work;
- Brandon School Division – Buses will not be running outside the city of Brandon, but will be running within the city. All schools are open, and attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required;
- Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed and staff are expected to work from home;
- Interlake School Division – All schools are closed;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine – The following schools are closed: Sainte-Agathe, Réal-Bérard, Gabrielle-Roy, Lagimodière, Saint-Joachim, Pointe des Chênes, Noël-Ritchot, École régionale Notre-Dame, Gilbert-Rosset, Aurèle-Lemoine, La Source, Saint-Georges, and Saint-Jean-Baptiste;
- Sunrise School Division – Schools are closed and staff are expected to stay home;
- Seine River School Division – All schools are closed;
- Pembina Trails School Division – Buses are cancelled;
- Red River Valley School Division - Schools are closed and staff are expected to work from home.