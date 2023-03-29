Winter weather returns to midwestern Ontario
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
A brief, but intense, series of snow squalls have made for a tricky drive across much of midwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon.
Snow squalls off Lake Huron brought a sudden burst of a few centimetres of snow to large parts of Huron, Perth, Grey, and Bruce Counties today.
Most of Midwestern Ontario is under a Winter Weather Advisory, reminding motorists of the sudden return of snow.
So far, no serious crashes have resulted from the quick snowfall and drop in temperature that is making for some slick, and wet, driving conditions Wednesday afternoon, and possibly into this evening.
