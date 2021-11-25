Winter weather reveals gaps in Barrie's homeless shelter system

As temperatures drop, surviving the winter can be challenging, especially for those living on the street.

"We are all dealing with capacity issues, but we are trying to find room for everyone that wants to come inside during the colder months," said Major Stephanie Watkinson, executive director of the Salvation Army.

For various reasons, Watkinson said not everyone wants to access emergency shelters.

That's why City Councillor Natalie Harris wants more options, including a warming centre.

"All of the warming centres we have this year in the city of Barrie are linked to the shelter services, and that leaves a lot of people out on the streets," said Harris.

According to The Busby Centre, 78 people were left outside overnight this week with nowhere to go.

It's a problem made worse as some of Barrie's emergency shelters deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

"Dealing with outbreaks limits our ability to take in clients," Watkinson said.

Last year the bus terminal was used as a warming centre, but Harris said because of COVID-19 and complaints from staff, she's told that's not an option.

"Funding for these types of services come from the County because they deal with social services, and because that's not possible, we can't just not offer something," Harris said.

Harris is also asking Barrie City Council to install lockers downtown for the homeless to store their belongings.

She said she's talked to several people experiencing homelessness who say they can't access shelters because they have nowhere to store their belongings.

Harris added the lockers would also help those who choose for whatever reason not to access the shelters.

"Logistically, it's very difficult to bring all their belongings to the shelter," Harris said. "There is such a thing in Oshawa; Sudbury has this, lots of different areas in the US. It gives them safety and peace of mind to store their stuff and then go use the service."

At the same time, both The Busby Centre and Salvation Army said they offer lockers or storage options for those already in the system.

Meanwhile, volunteer groups like Ryan's Hope wish to bridge the gap, helping hand out warm gear at night to people left outside.

"We wanted to set them up for the night so that we can make sure they have proper clothing, sleeping bags and tarps," said founder Christine Nayler.

Like Harris, Nayler has also been advocating for a warming centre since February.

"I was disappointed that there wasn't going to be one, so I just put out a call to action to people that I know," Nayler said.

As of this week, the Salvation Army said it is once again accepting intakes.

In a statement, the general manager of social and community services, Greg Bishop, told CTV News there are options and space within the shelter system for those needing help.

"The County, in partnership with funded service providers, has increased shelter spaces by almost 70 per cent as a direct response to the needs of our vulnerable homeless residents during the pandemic," Bishop said. "A centralized shelter access intake line is now available to make it easier to find services and supports."

Still, Harris said the shelter system alone is not enough to help those living on the street.

She plans to ask the city council on Monday to explore options for funding a warming centre.