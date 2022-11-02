Winter weather's first wave causes difficulties for Calgary commuters. businesses and agencies

City of Calgary road crews are busier than ever after this latest blast of snow that’s turned some major roadways into a complete mess.

Drivers are urged to use caution and take it slow as these conditions make it difficult to get around.

It’s a fresh layer of snow, visibility is scarce and city crews are cleaning up the mess in what’s not a very “warm” welcome to November.

“(It’s) unexpected – makes it hard to get to work, but we’re coping,” one commuter said.

“We’re feeling pretty much cold, because we moved from Turkey just like two weeks ago, so it’s really, really cold for us,” said another.

Sixty-seven sanders with plows and 21 graders are out around the clock to clear Priority 1 routes, but it still hasn’t stopped hundreds of cars from colliding and sliding around the city.

“Leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go, leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front, accelerate and decelerate slowly and, if possible, winterize your vehicle,” said Chris McGeachy, spokesperson with city mobility.

And those vehicles are more important now than ever – non-profits like Calgary Meals on Wheels rely on them heavily to deliver 4,000 meals a day to those in need.

A lack of volunteers combined with adverse weather is causing some delays.

“And just like every other organization and company we have experienced shortages, but we always make sure we get the work done. We have a lot of fun doing it as well,” said Stephanie Ralph, co-CEO of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Others, like Etienne Allard, are also feeling the pinch.

His private snow-clearing business works with more than 80 commercial and residential properties, but he says labour shortages make it difficult to keep up with demand.

“Right now, we’re moving very slow. It’s taking a while to do a driveway or any site compared to a typical day,” Allard said.

But it’s not all bad news – some are more than happy with this extra dump of snow.

“Yeah, I’m pretty excited, itching to get out into the mountains,” one person said.

“Canadians, we’re used to it, right? So it can’t stop us – got to keep going,” said another.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for emergency crews.

It’s just another reminder of the dangers of winter driving when it comes to how many crashes police had responded to by Wednesday evening.

Since the previous midnight, there had been a total of 231 collisions – 196 without injury, 13 with injuries.

Twenty-two were reported as hit-and-runs.

Police say some of the most dangerous areas include off ramps, bridge decks and major intersections where it can be difficult to see patches of black ice.