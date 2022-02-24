Winter weather travel advisory ends for Middlesex-London and area

A winter weather travel advisory has been dropped for Middlesex-London and area. Environment Canada ended the advisory around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

A developing low pressure centre brought about 5 cm of snow Friday morning.

Police reported several crashes in the morning throughout the area, especially on the 401, 402 and 403.

Reports that drivers involved in collisions are standing in live lanes of traffic. #OPP responding to several collisions on #Hwy401 and #Hwy403. Please #slowdown and drive according to the road and weather conditions. ^es pic.twitter.com/uYSty8lWru

Motorists should use extreme caution while on the roads, slow down and drive according to conditions.